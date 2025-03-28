Officials told to ensure arrangements in place for procurement of rabi crops

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 27

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Yash Jaluka directed officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements for procurement of rabi crops in the grain markets were completed on time. As per government orders, the wheat procurement would commence from April 1, marking the beginning of the rabi season’s procurement process. The ADC emphasised that there should be no delays in lifting crops from the grain markets and instructed that transporters failing to provide vehicles within the stipulated three-hour timeframe should be penalised.

He also directed mandi secretaries to form mandi-wise grievance redressal committees to address the grievances of farmers. “A banner displaying committee members’ names and contact numbers should be placed outside the mandi office and at the market gate. This will help the farmers reach out to the grievance committee members for resolving procurement-related issues,” he added.

Chairing a review meeting on procurement preparations at the Mini-Secretariat, the ADC stressed that all procurement agencies’ supervisers must perform their duties with dedication and honesty. Any negligence in their work would result in strict action. He also assured the farmers that their payments for wheat procurement would be transferred to their accounts on time.

Subdivisional Magistrates (SDMs) have been instructed to inspect mandis in their respective areas and hold meetings with representatives of the farmer unions and clubs. Farmers should be encouraged to dry their produce before bringing it to the mandis, ensuring a smooth selling process. The Agriculture Department has also been directed to spread awareness among the farmers regarding proper procurement procedures.

The meeting was attended by representatives from government procurement agencies, including the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Hafed, and Haryana Warehousing Corporation, along with mandi secretaries from all grain markets. The ADC directed mandi secretaries to ensure proper arrangements, including the installation of CCTV cameras, uninterrupted power supply, clean drinking water facilities with water coolers, well-maintained restrooms, and adequate sheds for farmers and labourers. Additionally, he emphasised that sufficient computers, scanners, and operators should be available for issuing gate passes. Any shortage of computers or scanners should be addressed immediately through procurement.

The ADC further directed all procurement agencies to maintain an adequate stock of gunny bags and tarpaulins and ensure the availability of moisture-testing machines in sufficient numbers. Special provisions, such as fire extinguishers, CCTV surveillance, and storage arrangements, must be in place for the wheat stored in open spaces. He also instructed procurement agencies to submit their storage plans in advance.

Mandi secretaries were instructed to certify that all necessary preparations for wheat procurement were complete. Any shortcomings in this regard would lead to administrative action against the responsible officials.

The ADC also stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the grain markets and ensure that road repairs were completed before the procurement season began, preventing inconvenience to the farmers. He directed police officials to deploy patrolling teams around mandis during the rabi season and conduct regular inspections to curb the use of narcotic substances. Traffic management should be effectively handled to avoid congestion near the grain markets.