Officials told to ensure proper drainage: Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 5

Public Health Engineering Minister Banwari Lal said that 71 sewage treatment plants (STPs) had been constructed during the tenure of the present state government. He said construction work for sewage treatment plants in four cities was also underway.

The minister said this while addressing the public grievances of representatives from waterlogged areas, including Yamunanagar, Fatehabad, Ambala, Kaithal and Hisar.

He told them that officials had been directed to ensure proper drainage and provide clean drinking water in the waterlogged regions. “Any negligence from officers in this matter will result in stringent actions being taken against them,” he added.