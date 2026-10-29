Officials told to prepare proposal for filling sanitation worker vacancies

Haryana State Safai Karamchari Commission chairman Ishwar Singh Palaka has directed officials to prepare proposals to fill vacant posts of sanitation workers in rural areas and government schools. He also called for the appointment of an eligible family member of a deceased rural sanitation worker under the ex-gratia scheme.

Palaka issued these directions during a meeting with senior district officials to review facilities and welfare measures for sanitation workers. Commission vice-chairman Bharat Bhushan Tak and members Mohit Valmiki and Chandra Prakash Bosti were also present at the meeting held on Thursday.

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The chairman directed the officials to ensure that urban and rural sanitation workers and chowkidars received their prescribed minimum wages by the seventh of every month. He stressed the regular provision of Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) cards and Provident Fund (PF) benefits, modern safety equipment, festival bonuses and risk allowances as per rules.

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He also called for the appointment of designated personnel at the block level to address the workers’ grievances, with complaints to be resolved within 15 days. The officials were asked to facilitate bank accounts with the State Bank of India, insurance coverage and Ayushman cards for sanitation workers. Health check-up camps should be organised every six months.

Emphasising on worker safety, Palaka said no sanitation worker should be sent directly into sewers or drains for cleaning. Such work must be carried out exclusively using modern machines.

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He further directed municipal authorities to provide women sanitation workers with changing rooms, seating sheds, toilets and drinking water at workplaces and attendance points. Meetings with sanitation workers’ union representatives should also be organised.

The commission also called for compiling data on children of sanitation workers studying at government schools so they could be linked with special scholarship and vocational training schemes.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Narendra Kumar assured the commission that the district administration would implement the directions seriously and resolve workers’ grievances on priority.

Deputy Commissioner Satbir Singh briefed the commission on the facilities and services being provided to sanitation workers stating that their health examinations were being conducted as per government guidelines.

On Wednesday, the commission team visited the PGIMS and interacted with sanitation workers there to get their feedback. During the meeting, Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice Chancellor, University of Health Sciences, said 670 sanitation workers and 27 supervisors were currently working on the campus.