Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar directs officials to prepare water account data

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed officers of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department to prepare water account data regarding water sources and its use, so that the availability and use of water per acre can be analysed and a plan for proper water management for the coming years can be prepared.

Focus should be on meticulous implementation of the Treated Waste Water (TWW) Policy so that proper water management can be ensured in colonies developed by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran and the industrial estates developed by the HSIIDC.

The same could also be ensured in colonies developed by private developers, directed Khattar while chairing a meeting here recently.

#manohar lal khattar