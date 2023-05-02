Officials told to speed up wheat lifting

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 1

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Uttam Singh conducted a surprise inspection of various grain markets and sought detailed reports of procurement, lifting and arrangements made for farmers today.

In view of change in weather conditions and to review the situation, the DC also called a meeting of all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), officials of procurement agencies, district Food and Supplies Department, secretaries of marketing boards and contractors, who were given the task of lifting wheat from grain markets.

The DC directed officials concerned to chalk out a plan for better coordination among various departments/agencies involved in procurement at grain markets. He warned that in case of damage to farmers' produce lying in grain markets due to rain, action would be taken against official concerned. He told officials to speed up lifting of wheat stock from mandis. The DC said till last Sunday, 3,77,148 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat had been procured of which, 2,53,133 MT was shifted to godowns.