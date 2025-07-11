Officials told to upgrade 10 key facilities in 6 Karnal Mahagrams

In a major push to accelerate rural development, Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh directed officials to upgrade 10 key facilities in six ‘Mahagrams’, villages with a population of more than 10,000. These have been identified for a complete infrastructure revamp.

The DC emphasised that these 10 essential facilities would be upgraded in these villages, which would set a benchmark for future rural transformation across the district. Chairing a district-level review meeting of the development works in these six Mahagrams’ with officials from various departments at the Mini-Secretariat on Thursday, Singh emphasised timely and quality execution of all ongoing and upcoming projects.

“Development work must not only focus on providing amenities but also on ensuring their long-term maintenance,” he asserted.

The DC said Kohand, Kachwa, Kunjpura, Shamgarh, Munak and Salwan were identified among 15 ‘Mahagrams’ where 10 key facilities, including school infrastructure upgrades (desks and building maintenance), modern sewerage system, sports stadiums, Amrit Sarovars, village secretariats, installation of streetlights, development of parks-cum-vyamshalas, cremation ground, strengthening of village, village phirni road (boundary road), and establishment of e-libraries would be carried out on priority.

The DC directed the officials to adopt a time-bound and disciplined approach, warning against any form of negligence. “Officers must treat rural development with the seriousness it deserves. Any delay or lapse will not be tolerated,” he cautioned.

He instructed the officials of the Education Department to ensure adequate furniture and basic facilities in schools. The Public Health Engineering Department was asked to execute sewerage works in a timely manner while maintaining its quality to avoid waterlogging issues.

Singh also laid stress on the rejuvenation of village ponds under the Amrit Sarovar scheme, the setting up of streetlights and their regular upkeep, parks, vyamshalas and digital libraries.

Zila Parishad CEO Gaurav Kumar briefed the DC about the ongoing development works being done in these ‘Mahagrams’.