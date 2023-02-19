Officials used to get list of preferred transporters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 18

State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which is probing alleged corruption in road tax collection, has found that a list of transporters was circulated among the officials on roadside duty to aid the former evade tax payment in return for a bribe.

The ACB is investigating a case against officials of the Excise and Taxation Department of Palwal and Faridabad for letting them off from checking in return of bribes. As a result assisting them in evading tax payments.

In a press statement, the ACB said the probe had revealed that a well-organised nexus existed among the officials of the department, including some senior officials, middlemen and certain transporters. The government officers were paid hefty amounts on a monthly basis. Middlemen collected bribes from the transporters and passed on the money to the officers involved, it added.

“An official of the department, Dheeraj Garg, then Additional Excise and Taxation Commissioner, has been found involved in the racket. The investigation has revealed that he hid his ill-gotten wealth in a number of shell companies that were opened on fictitious addresses. He also purchased benami properties in Delhi and Haryana,” the statement read.

Raids conducted at 22 locations by the ACB revealed that Garg allegedly owned properties and companies valued at Rs 46 crores. The properties include residential and commercial premises purchased in the name of shell companies, the ACB said.