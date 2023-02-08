Oilseed prices disappoint farmers

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, February 7

The arrival of toria oilseeds at the grain markets of Shahabad in Kurukshetra and Ambala City have begun, but the prices being offered by the private players for the seeds have left the oilseed farmers disappointed.

While last year, toria was fetching Rs 6,100 to 6,900 a quintal, this year the farmers are being offered just Rs 5,200 to 5,500 a quintal.

Shiv Kumar, a farmer who reached the Shahabad grain market, said: “I have sold 16-quintal of toria oilseeds for Rs 5,452/quintal today, while last year I had sold my produce for around Rs 6,500/quintal. Now, I will sow sunflower and hope that I will get some good returns.”

Kapur Singh, a farmer of Basauli village in Punjab, who reached the Ambala City grain market with his produce, said: “Last year, I sold my toria seed crop for Rs 6,600/quintal but this year I have been told that I may get around Rs 5,000/quintal only. So this season, I am unlikely to reap any profits. Last year I suffered a yield loss in sunflower due to multi-flowering caused by poor seeds, I just wish to get good quality seeds this year.” Pawan Garg, a trader, said: “The arrivals have started but the buying has been sluggish. The industry players are buying cautiously. Even the thousands of quintals of unsold stock of the previous year will get carried forward this year. A number of people in anticipation of a further increase in prices had held their stocks, but the prices crashed and stocks remained unsold. Not only toria, the yellow mustard which was sold over Rs 7,200 to 7,300/quintal last year is unlikely to see those levels this year.”

Krishan Kumar Malik, secretary, Shahabad grain market, said: “Around 3,240 quintals of toria seeds have arrived so far and the stocks are being procured by the private traders.”