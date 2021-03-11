Old age pension restored after man shown dead declared alive

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, June 4

Tola Ram, whose old age pension was stopped after he was wrongly declared dead in government records, has been declared alive again. His pension has also been restored.

The Tribune had highlighted the plight of the elderly resident, who had been running from pillar to post to prove that he was alive and get his pension restored.

This, despite the fact that Ram is a close relative (brother-in-law) of late BJP doyen Dr Mangal Sein and has served the ruling party for a long time himself.

Following the publication of the said news report in these columns, the authorities concerned swung into action, got him declared alive and restored his pension.

“After making rounds of government offices for months, we had given up hope that my father’s pension will be restored. But after the publication of the news in The Tribune, he has started getting his pension again,” says his daughter Poonam.

Ram’s pension was stopped last year as he was shown dead in government records by mistake after the demise of his wife. Apparently, he was also considered dead along with his wife due to some clerical/procedural error, as the state’s pension record showed that Ram died on July 1, 2021.

“I personally visited government offices with my identity proofs and other testimonials to prove that I was alive, but to no avail. Finally, I have been declared alive and my pension has been restored, for which I am grateful to The Tribune,” says Tola Ram.