Old artillery shells found in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 25

Over 230 old artillery shells were recovered from the forest area near Begna river in Shahzadpur on Friday.

As per the information, a person observed that artillery shells were left abandoned in some sacks in the forest area near Begna river, Manglor village, under the jurisdiction of the Shahzadpur police station.

After getting information, Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Shahzadpur, and the bomb disposal team reached the spot and the shells were inspected. The team found 232 artillery shells in the sacks.

Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, SP, Ambala, said, “To avoid any untoward incident, the bomb disposal squad and the Shahzadpur police team were immediately sent to the spot. During inspection, 232 artillery shells in different shapes and sizes, were recovered. A case will be registered under the Explosives Act and appropriate action will be taken. We will check the markings of the shells to get other details and the Army unit to which the shells were supplied. During the investigation, we will ascertain how these artillery shells reached there. For the time being, a sand wall has been constructed and guards have been deployed there. We are coordinating with the Army and will get the shells disposed of.”