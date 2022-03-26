Old enmity sparks clash in Yamunanagar village; 2 hurt

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 25

A group of youths allegedly attacked some persons over old enmity in Jaidhar village of Yamunanagar district.

In the incident, two persons of a family sustained injuries and were given treatment at the local Trauma Centre.

On the complaint of Rohit Garg of Jaidhar village, a case has been registered against 13 persons under Sections 148, 149, 323, 452, 506 and 307 of the IPC at the Chhachhrauli police station on Thursday.

In his police complaint, Rohit said he along with his friend Shivam was standing near the latter’s house on Wednesday night when Rohit and Amir Khan of the same village came on a motorcycle. The duo, however, returned on seeing them.

He alleged after sometime, Rohit and Amir Khan came back along with several persons, who had iron rods, swords and wooden sticks. “Sabir, Yasin and Sallu attacked me with iron rods and Amir hit me with a wooden stick. The other persons misbehaved and manhandled with other villagers Ashok Kumar and his wife Mukesh Devi. They also threw stones at us, injuring my uncle Radhey Shyam,” alleged the complainant.

He further alleged that a quarrel had taken place between them on Eid last year, but the issue was later settled in a panchayat held in the village. “Since then these persons were having a rivalry with us, so they attacked us.”

The police, however, claimed a quarrel broke out over not giving side to a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Chhachhrauli police station SHO Sandeep Singh said three persons had been arrested and efforts were being made to nab others.