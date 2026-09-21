Old guard, new faces: State Congress at a crossroads

Amid the ongoing restructuring of the Congress in Haryana, a debate over generational transition in the party is gaining ground, with senior leaders Birender Singh and Randeep Singh Surjewala emerging as prominent voices calling for a shift in leadership.

Former Union minister and two-time Haryana Congress president Birender Singh recently advised former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on his 79th birthday, to step aside from active electoral politics and make way for the next generation of leaders.

Advertisement

Surjewala has also made a similar point. During a recent state-level meeting in Chandigarh, held after newly appointed Haryana incharge Sanjay Dutt took charge of the party affairs, Hooda called upon leaders to “strengthen his hands”. Surjewala, who said he had stood by Hooda for 20 years, responded that it was now time for “payback”.

Advertisement

Hooda remains the Congress’s tallest leader in Haryana, having served as Chief Minister for two terms in 2005 and 2009. He has also been the party’s principal face in the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Assembly elections, all of which the Congress lost to the BJP.

Birender Singh, a cousin and close friend of Hooda, told ‘The Tribune’ that he had advised him earlier and would again urge him to withdraw from electoral politics, as he himself had done. Singh is around one-and-a-half years older than Hooda.

Advertisement

He said the question was not merely about age but also about the changing nature of politics. He referred to the political aspirations of Gen Z, which, he said, were visible during the Delhi protest led by the CJP, as another indication of the changing political landscape.

Prof Rajender Sharma, senior professor in the Department of Political Science at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, said the debate had to be viewed against the backdrop of the changing political scenario in Haryana.

“Many things have changed in politics ever since Hooda became the CM for the first time in 2005. The BJP has completely disturbed the political scenario with a new type of political idiom centred around Backward Classes and a section of the Scheduled Caste. It is entirely new politics in Haryana,” he said.

Sharma said the issue involved two factors — age and relevance. “Hooda himself had stated repeatedly in the previous Assembly polls that it was his last election. While Singh has himself opted out of electoral politics. However, in politics, relevance matters more than age. And the relevance demands that the Congress needs to give a thought to this question,” he said.

Congress workers, meanwhile, said the party did not lack potential leadership but needed a “balanced and rejuvenated organisational structure”. Youth leader Krishan Satrod said repeated attempts to follow the same pattern had contributed to three consecutive defeats in Haryana.

Party workers said Hooda continued to be the strongest leader but factionalism remained a major hurdle. They pointed to the individual strengths of leaders such as Kumari Selja, Surjewala, state president Rao Narender Singh, Deepender Hooda, Brijendra Singh and Capt Ajay Yadav.

They said Deepender Hooda had an appeal among younger voters, while Brijendra Singh had made an impact during his Sadbhav Yatra. Capt Ajay Yadav, they added, could be activated in the Ahirwal region.

Despite efforts by the Central leadership to bridge differences, party workers said the fault lines within the Haryana Congress continued to be visible at recent organisational events.