Old Railway Road shut, route diverted

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 7

Traffic was disrupted after a sewer tank broke out on the Old Railway Road on Thursday night.

It will take 15 days to get repaired and the Gurugram traffic police has issued an advisory of route diversion.

Due to the collapse of the sewer line, the Old Railway Road was closed

near Sadar Bazar. From here the traffic was being diverted towards Khandsa and Pataudi Road from the Bada Bazar side.

From here, one can go towards the railway station on this road via the New Colony turn.

Traffic DCP Virender Vij issued a traffic advisory. The advisory said the Old Railway Road near Masjid Chowk Sadar Bazar had been closed for repair of the sewer line.

So the public was advised to take a diverted route from the Sethi Chowk or Jail Chowk near

Harish Bakery Old Railway Road to Bhuteshwar

temple to the Pataudi Chowk to their destination towards the New Colony or Railway Road.

Former MCG councilor Dalip Sahni said that the sewer line was decades

old. The problem was created due to the laying of underground cables by private companies.

Radheshyam Sharma, Chief Engineer of the

MCG, said the main hall of the master sewer line had caved in and it would be repaired soon.