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Home / Haryana / Neeraj Chopra arrives to warm welcome at Sports University of Haryana

Neeraj Chopra arrives to warm welcome at Sports University of Haryana

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 07:54 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra at Sports University of Haryana. Tribune Photo
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The Dean of Academic Affairs at Sports University of Haryana, Yogesh Chandra, warmly welcomed Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Chandra highlighted the institution’s rapid growth and its significant role in shaping the future of Indian sports.

Dr Yogesh Chandra said, “We are delighted to welcome Neeraj Chopra, the pride of the nation, to Sports University of Haryana. The university administration is doing commendable work to promote and develop sports at both the state and national levels. With an enrolment of 1,041 students, we have become the second-largest sports university in the country, providing an unparalleled platform for nurturing emerging sporting talent, from the grassroots to the elite level.”

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The event also highlighted Neeraj Chopra’s deep commitment to his home state. Having recently transitioned from brand ambassador to co-owner of SD Sports India, the company spearheading this initiative in collaboration with UBS, Neeraj Chopra expressed his happiness at bringing this major grassroots movement to Haryana.

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Neeraj Chopra said, “Haryana will always hold a special place in my heart, as this is where my sporting journey began. Through the UBS Athletics Kids Cup, we aim to provide this opportunity to more children, inspire the next generation, and build a strong sporting culture in India. The more children we engage in sports, the greater our chances of identifying future champions.”

Sports University of Haryana continues to establish itself as a key hub for facilitating large-scale national sporting initiatives, ensuring that the next generation of Indian athletes has access to the infrastructure, administrative support, and inspiration necessary to excel on the global stage.

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