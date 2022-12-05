On day one, glitch hits sugar mill operation

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, December 4

The state government-owned Cooperative Sugar Mill, which was formally inaugurated by the Cooperative Minister on December 2, today stopped functioning a few hours after it began operations on its first day due to a technical glitch.

Upgraded in 2019 The Cooperative Sugar Mill, which serves cane growers of Palwal, Faridabad, Nuh and Gurugram districts, was started in 1984

It was upgraded at a cost of more than Rs 12 crore in 2019 and crushed about 32 lakh quintals of cane during the previous season

The announced daily crushing capacity of the mill is 22,000 quintals. It targets to crush 36 lakh quintals this season

With the daily crushing capacity announced at 22,000 quintals, the mill targets to crush 36 lakh quintals this season.

Sources in the mill say the technical fault within a few hours of operations points towards lack of preparation on part of the authorities concerned, resulting in problems for farmers. Attributing the breakdown to a glitch related to boiler, sources claim the mill has lost two days of crushing, which comes to around 44,000 quintals (440 tonne per day) and this could leave the daily crushing target grossly underachieved this season.

Claiming that large number tractor-trailers had been lined up outside the mill, Mahender Singh Chauhan of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha said the glitch would prove detrimental to the interest of farmers, as they might not be able sow rabi crops due to delay in the cane harvest.

In his address during the inauguration of the mill, the Cooperative Minister had said it “would not stop even for a minute”. The mill started functioning on October 26 last year.

Chauhan announced that a dharna had been started by farmers over the glitch.

The mill, which serves cane growers of 400 villages of Palwal, Faridabad, Nuh and Gurugram districts, was started in 1984. It was upgraded at a cost of more than Rs12 crore in 2019 and crushed about 32 lakh quintals of cane in the previous season.

Shashi Vasundhara, managing director of the mill, said efforts were on to resolve the issue at the earliest and the mill was likely to function normally soon. She said engineers were working on the fault developed due to increased capacity.

#palwal