‘On path to break drug network’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 17

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today participated in the regional conference on “Drugs Smuggling and National Security” held in New Delhi. He took part in the conference through video-conferencing from Sonepat district.

Narcotics worth Rs 109 cr destroyed Narcotics worth Rs 9 crore were destroyed in Rewari, Hisar and Ambala districts on Monday, while narcotics worth Rs 100 crore were destroyed on June 26. Manohar Lal Khattar, chief minister

Khattar apprised the conference of the multi-pronged strategy adopted by Haryana to break the network of drugs, reiterating his government’s commitment to make the state drugs-free.

He talked about ending the drug trade in Nuh district, saying 500 policemen were deployed to break the network. Besides, a special campaign against drugs was being run in the border villages.

The CM said mission teams had been formed from the village and ward level to the state level for de-addiction and rehabilitation.

He said to help drug addicts, a toll-free anti-drug helpline number 9050891508 had also been started to collect information from the public about drug peddling activities. So far 5,542 calls had been received.

Apart from this, assets worth Rs 46 crore of 71 persons had been attached.

Forty sniffer dogs had also been trained. Khattar said to prevent the illegal sale of drugs used for intoxicating purposes, a mobile app Sathi had been developed by the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau and Drug Administration Department for all chemist stores in state. After the launch of this app, no illegal drug could be sold by a chemist without prescription.

Also, Raahgiri programmes had also been started to make youths of the state aware of drug abuse.

#Manohar Lal Khattar #Nuh #Sonepat