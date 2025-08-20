On PM’s initiative, seven-day ‘Nature Festival’ inaugurated at NDRI

The ICAR-NDRI, Haryana Police and Indian Oil jointly organised a seven-day ‘Nature Festival’ at the NDRI, in which educationists, environmentalists across the country participated. The programme has been organised following the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

In the nature festival, reputed publishing houses are participating in the book fair, in which a dozen publishers, including National Book Trust, Government of India, Rajkamal Prakashan Group, Prakashan Sansthan, Haryana Sahitya Academy and many more are participating in the exhibition. The theme of the fair has been kept for each day, such as Aaj Ka Sayber Yug, road safety discussions and workshops will be organised with the youth by connecting with the departments concerned to find solutions to contemporary questions.

Haryana Director-General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur inaugurated the programme and stressed it was only books that show dreams, communicate and connect with creation. He underlined Maithilisharan Gupt’s poem on the importance of books — “Andhakaar hai wahan jahaan Aditya nahi hai, murda hai waha desh jahaan sahitya nahi hai” (it is only books that inspire a person to become a better person). He said the objective of the campaign was when the youth of any state and society would read, they would become better citizens and stay away from criminal tendencies. DGP Kapur praised the Director of the NDRI and said the NDRI had made an important contribution to the development of the country.

Advertisement

Director and Vice-Chancellor of NDRI Dr Dheer Singh said, “The effect of climate change can be seen on the earth. Air, water, food and everything is dependent on nature and weather. Therefore, we should play our role in maintaining our health as well as the temperature of the earth. For this, it is necessary that we develop a code of conduct for environment-friendly life.”

On the occasion, famous environmentalist Rajendra Singh said, “We do not give respect to water, rivers and women, the picture of the earth will not change. Now without delay, the responsibility of building our future will have to be fulfilled with great sincerity. Its three basic mantras are - understanding, partnership and responsibility.”

Advertisement

He said the conservation of water was talked about in all scriptures of the world. He appealed to the youth not to let the tears of their eyes dry up. Only then will we be able to save India from becoming waterless.