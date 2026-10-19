Long grappling with a skewed sex ratio at birth, H

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aryana celebrates its daughters when they win medals at the international level. But do all girls get equal opportunities to reach the sports arena?

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With the state still facing concerns over its sex ratio and crimes against women, veteran sportspersons and women activists want the government to frame a dedicated sports policy to help girls pursue sports in a safe environment, ensure equal opportunities and provide better facilities for women athletes.

The demand comes in the wake of Haryana’s impressive performance at international sporting events, including the recently held Asian Games in Japan, where women athletes made a significant contribution to the country’s medal tally. However, former players say the achievements of women athletes have yet to translate into a comprehensive support system that addresses their specific needs, from training facilities and coaching to safety, nutrition and career security.

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Jagmati Sangwan, a Bhim Award recipient and former international volleyball player, said a separate policy for female players was necessary to address the structural challenges confronting women in sports.

“Women have proved their mettle on the international stage, but their success should not be measured merely by medals. Not only Haryana but the Central Government, too, must ensure that girls from villages and economically weaker families get equal opportunities to pursue sports. A dedicated policy for women should address their requirements at every stage, from grassroots training to international competition,” she said.

Jagmati emphasised the need to make sports facilities more accessible to women in rural areas, where a lack of suitable infrastructure and trained coaches often discourages girls from pursuing competitive sports. She also called for better accommodation, transport, nutrition, safety arrangements and financial assistance for women athletes.

“A dedicated sports policy for women could also help improve the gender ratio in the long run by changing society’s attitude towards girls and encouraging families to see daughters as achievers. Sports should not be viewed merely as a means of entertainment or maintaining physical fitness. It is also a powerful tool to build confidence, develop leadership qualities and make girls independent. Such a policy can help challenge gender discrimination and create an environment where daughters are valued for their potential,” she opined.

Jagmati argued that a gender-sensitive policy should go beyond financial incentives for medal winners. She called for regular assessments of sports facilities, adequate representation of women in sports administration and coaching, and effective grievance-redressal mechanisms.

“The system often celebrates women after they win medals, but sustained support during their preparation is equally important. Girls need access to qualified coaches, equipment, safe training spaces and financial assistance, irrespective of their background. The participation of girls in sports is closely linked to social attitudes and family support. A dedicated policy should encourage girls to take up sports without fear or social pressure. Schools, colleges and village-level institutions must become active partners in identifying and nurturing talent,” said Veena, another veteran woman athlete.

She stressed the need to protect athletes from harassment and discrimination. “Women athletes require a safe and professional environment, transparent selection procedures and accessible complaint mechanisms. Accountability should be built into the sports system rather than left to individual institutions,” Veena added.

Prof (retd) Neelima Dahiya, an activist working with young women, also called for stronger support to help athletes transition to life after sports.

“A sporting career cannot depend entirely on winning medals. Education, employment opportunities, scholarships and post-retirement support are essential to ensure that families see sports as a viable option for their daughters,” she added.

Manjeet, another women’s activist, said the policy should include gender-responsive budgeting, district-level training facilities, qualified women coaches, sports medicine and counselling services, transparent selection processes, and monitoring of participation and retention rates.

“Sporting achievements should provide an opportunity to move beyond a medal-centric approach and create a system that enables girls to take up sports, sustain their journey and excel without avoidable barriers. Women athletes need consistent institutional support and equal opportunities, not just recognition when they win medals,” she concluded.