On-the-spot admission for ITIs

Chandigarh, August 8
The Haryana Skill Development and Industrial Training Department will conduct on-the-spot admissions to fill vacant seats in government and private ITIs in the state for the next academic session. These admissions would be done at the institution level from August 9 to 25. New applications can also be submitted online at: www.admissions.itiharyana.gov.in
