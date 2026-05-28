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Home / Haryana / On way to celebrate Eid, man dies as motorcycle rams into truck in Kurukshetra

On way to celebrate Eid, man dies as motorcycle rams into truck in Kurukshetra

His wife and son were injured when their motorcycle rammed into the truck and got wedged underneath it

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PTI
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:38 PM May 28, 2026 IST
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A man died and his wife and son were injured when their motorcycle rammed into a truck and got wedged underneath it while they were on their way to celebrate Eid in Kurukshetra, police said on Thursday.

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The accident took place in the Shahabad area when the motorcycle, carrying the family of three, rammed into the truck from behind and got trapped underneath.

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The deceased was identified as Yusuf Khan, a resident of Landa village. He worked as a salesman at a petrol pump on GT Road.

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According to police, Yusuf was travelling from his village to Shahabad with his wife Sabri and son Sahbir to celebrate Eid when the accident occurred.

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Naresh said preliminary information suggests the truck was moving at a high speed when the driver suddenly applied the brakes.

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Yusuf, who was riding behind the truck with his family, was unable to stop the motorcycle in time and crashed into the rear of the vehicle. The motorcycle got lodged underneath the truck and was dragged for a considerable distance along the road, he said.

Yusuf was trapped along with the motorcycle and died on the spot.

His wife raised an alarm after the accident, prompting passersby to rush to their aid and alert the police and ambulance services.

The injured Sabri and Sahbir were first taken to a nearby hospital. Due to the seriousness of their injuries, doctors later referred them to another medical facility for advanced treatment.

Police have seized the truck, while the driver fled the spot after the accident. Yusuf’s body has been sent for the postmortem examination, and further investigation is underway.

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