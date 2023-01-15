On way to Manali, youth killed, two injured in mishap

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 14

One youth died while two suffered injuries after their car rammed into a truck in Shahabad on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Sumit, while the injured were identified as Aryan and Prince, both residents of Delhi. Four friends (Sumit, Aryan, Prince, and Chand) were on their way to Manali to celebrate Sumit’s birthday.

In his complaint, Chand stated that he along with his friends were on their way to Manali. Sumit was driving the car while Prince was sitting on the front seat. Around 4 am, as they reached Shahabad, a truck driver, who was driving rashly, steered the truck towards the right side due to which their car hit vehicle from the rear side.

Sumit was declared brought dead at the CHC, Shahabad, while Aryan and Prince were undergoing treatment. A case has been registered at Shahabad police station.