One arrested for murder in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 4

The Gurugram police have nabbed the person who had murdered a ‘bhelpuri’ seller. The stone used in the murder has also been recovered, said the police.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat. He is reportedly a drug addict and lives in Sector 50.

It was on May 2 when the police received information that Ramesh Ram, a resident of Bihar, was going somewhere on a cycle. When he reached near DPS School on Golf Course Extension Road, a man hurled a stone which hit him on his head. He fell from his cycle and died during treatment at the Park Hospital.