One arrested for murder of Gurugram-based property dealer

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 29

The police on Tuesday arrested a man for his involvement in the murder of a Gurugram-based property dealer, Vijay Batra, in the year 2019.

The suspect, identified as Karan (34) of Palwal district, revealed that he, along with gangsters Kaushal and Amit Dagar, had devised a plan in Dubai to murder Vijay. Karan, who had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested in Amritsar by a team of the Badshahpur police station, led by SHO Satish Kumar.

A senior police officer said two accused were arrested in Amritsar, while surrendered before Delhi Police. Gangster Kaushal, who was arrested by the STF in August 2019, had also confessed to committing the crime.

During interrogation, Karan said he had been living in Dubai since 2013 and was in touch with Dagar.

ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said, “The suspect revealed that he had provided Kaushal a place to stay in Dubai on the directions of Dagar. Karan would get Kaushal to talk to his henchmen, and in return, he was given Rs 1 lakh by the gangster.”

“The conspiracy to murder Vijay was hatched by Kaushal, Amit and others in Dubai,” he added. “A red-corner notice was issued by the Gurugram police and a bounty of Rs 1 lakh was announced by the Haryana Police for Karan’s arrest.”

Batra was gunned down by unidentified assailants on the Sohna road on February 22, 2019.

He was allegedly involved in gambling and betting. His family had named Kaushal and his gang members as suspects.

