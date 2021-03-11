One arrested for sacrilege attempt in Ambala

Ambala, May 11
The Ambala police have arrested a man for allegedly attempting sacrilege at a gurdwara at Defence Colony in Ambala on Wednesday.
The accused was identified as Anil Paswan, a resident of Bihar. As per the information, after paying obeisance, and he picked one of the Kirpan placed there.
A case was registered under Section 295 of the IPC at the Panjokhra police station on the complaint given by Daler Singh, a resident of Defence Colony.
