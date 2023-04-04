Ballabgarh man arrested for selling online data to pvt firms

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 3

A local resident has been arrested by the Hyderabad police in connection with a scam related to selling information of private persons and public organisations of as many as 24 states and eight cities across the country.

A team of the cyber police station of Hyderabad arrested the accused, identified as Vinay Kumar, a resident of Adarsh Nagar of Ballabgarh here, after a raid carried out recently. He said the accused, who had been owning a website named as ‘Inspirewebs’, had been found to be involved in selling personal information or data of both individuals and public organisations in an illegal manner for the past few years.

The data, allegedly sold by the accused, included information of Pan Card holders, records of government departments’ officials, information of students, Demat account holders, NEET candidates, insurance policy holders, credit and debit cards holders and data connected with the employees and officials of the government sector departments. The data sold by the accused was reported to be huge.

A case had been registered in this connection.

