One booked for assaulting minor

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 18

A 17-year-old girl, who is a nail artist, was allegedly sexually assaulted on the pretext of shooting a video for her Instagram account.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s sister, the girl got in touch with the suspect, Neeraj alias Neer Adhana, through Instagram. He asked her to come to a farmhouse in Gurugram, promising to shoot a video for her.

On Wednesday, she went to the farmhouse where he offered her a drink laced with sedatives and assaulted her, said the complainant. “When my sister fainted, Neeraj called me and told me that he was sending my sister home in a taxi but before that I reached the farmhouse,” added victim’s sister in her complaint.

She was rushed to the Civil Hospital and the suspect fled the spot. An FIR has been registered against Neeraj, a resident of Sector 56, under Section 328, IPC, and Section 7 of the POCSO Act.

#Gurugram #Instagram