One booked for forging certificates

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 11

A case has been registered against Sukhbir Singh of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly preparing fake birth and death certificates. He used to charge Rs 500 for it. There was a barcode on the certificate, and when scanning it, a “website” of the Health Department would open, due to which the certificate would appear genuine to people. The scam was unearthed by the Chief Minister’s flying squad. Inspector Dharmbir Singh of the Intelligence Department said a complaint was received that the accused prepared birth and death certificates without documents. The accused is on the run.

#Gurugram #Uttar Pradesh