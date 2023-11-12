One booked for forging certificates

Gurugram, November 11
A case has been registered against Sukhbir Singh of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly preparing fake birth and death certificates. He used to charge Rs 500 for it. There was a barcode on the certificate, and when scanning it, a “website” of the Health Department would open, due to which the certificate would appear genuine to people. The scam was unearthed by the Chief Minister’s flying squad. Inspector Dharmbir Singh of the Intelligence Department said a complaint was received that the accused prepared birth and death certificates without documents. The accused is on the run.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir
Victims' DNA samples extracted to establish their identities...
Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada
Harpreet Singh Uppal, 41, and his son are gunned down in a b...
Israel-Hamas conflict: Baby in incubator among 2 killed at Gaza hospital besieged by Israel
Failure to bring fuel into the hospital will be a death sent...
Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana's air quality at many places in 'moderate' category
Out of 105 stubble-burning incidents reported on Saturday, c...
NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Khalistan Tiger Force recruitment, arms smuggling case
Twelve members of KTF terrorist outfit and their associates ...