One booked for illegal mining of soil

Gurugram, July 17
The Bhondsi police have registered a case of illegal mining of soil against a person in Raisina village. The inspection revealed that 1,125MT of soil was mined and many trees were also damaged.
The mining officer lodged a complaint against JCB machine owner and tractor operator. Based on this, the police began an investigation into the matter.
According to a joint complaint filed by mining officer Anil Kumar and mining guard Bhanu Pratap, they had received information regarding soil mining on Raisina’s Gram Panchayat land.
Following the complaint an FIR was registered against Virendra alias Billu, resident of Dhani Sirhaul, at Bhondsi police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told
Bench hints at referring Kejriwal government’s petition to C...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers