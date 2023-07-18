One booked for illegal mining of soil

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 17

The Bhondsi police have registered a case of illegal mining of soil against a person in Raisina village. The inspection revealed that 1,125MT of soil was mined and many trees were also damaged.

The mining officer lodged a complaint against JCB machine owner and tractor operator. Based on this, the police began an investigation into the matter.

According to a joint complaint filed by mining officer Anil Kumar and mining guard Bhanu Pratap, they had received information regarding soil mining on Raisina’s Gram Panchayat land.

Following the complaint an FIR was registered against Virendra alias Billu, resident of Dhani Sirhaul, at Bhondsi police station.

#Gurugram #Illegal Mining