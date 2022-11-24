One booked on murder charge

Tribune News Service

Palwal, November 23

In connection with the death of a 25-year-old youth, the police have booked an accused on murder charge here today.

According to a complaint lodged with the police, the victim, identified as Surender, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Camp, died after being assaulted by Kallu, hailing from the same locality, on Wednesday. It has been reported that Surender was hit by a stone on head and succumbed to his injuries an hour later of the incident in hospital. The incident took place around 1.30 pm near Super Market in Jawahar Nagar Camp.

It is alleged that Kallu picked up a stone and hit on Surender’s head after an argument between them. The accused managed to flee the spot on a two-wheeler. The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC and launched a hunt to arrest the accused, said a police official.