One cyber fraud case reported daily in Hisar for 15 days; 15 held

Hisar district has witnessed one cyber fraud case every day for the past 15 days, with the police registering 15 cases and arresting 15 persons allegedly involved in the frauds during the period.

The police have recovered Rs 58.46 lakh from the accused and refunded the amount to the victims of cyber fraud, officials said.

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The police have also been coordinating with banks and financial institutions to freeze funds transferred to the accounts of cyber fraudsters and facilitate their recovery and refund to the victims.

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Hisar SP Siddhant Jain said cybercriminals were using various methods to dupe people, including luring them into sharing OTPs, PINs, passwords, bank details or screen access on one pretext or another.

He urged people not to share such sensitive information with strangers.

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Jain said victims of cyber fraud should immediately report the matter by calling the cybercrime helpline 1930, as prompt reporting increases the chances of the defrauded money being frozen in the recipient accounts and subsequently recovered.