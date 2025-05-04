Sirsa MP Kumari Selja has strongly criticised the Haryana Government after a spell of rain damaged large quantities of wheat lying in grain markets across the state. She said that just one day of rainfall had exposed the systemic weaknesses in grain market operations. The delay in lifting the wheat from procurement centres led to water damage, leaving the produce wet and vulnerable to spoilage.

Selja highlighted the growing discontent among farmers and traders, who were now facing financial losses due to the deterioration in wheat quality. She stated that once the crop was weighed, the farmer’s responsibility ended, and it became the duty of government purchase agencies to ensure its safe handling and storage. “The farmers should not be blamed for this mess,” she asserted.

In her media statement, Selja said she had repeatedly raised concerns about mismanagement in the procurement system but the government failed to act. “Now that the farmers’ hard work is rotting in the open, the question arises—who will take responsibility?” she asked.

She urged the BJP-led government to resolve the issue immediately. Pointing to the recurring nature of such incidents, she noted that every year, rain damages wheat stored in open due to lack of adequate sheds or tarpaulin covers.

Selja also questioned the preparedness of the administration, especially when the meteorological department had issued prior rain warnings. In many grain markets, she said, wheat was already weighed and then left exposed in open piles. Due to waterlogging, even gunny bags soaked in moisture, affecting grain quality further. She maintained that accountability must be fixed and it could not fall on the farmer, who had already fulfilled his role.

Meanwhile, Kumari Selja a also expressed deep concern over the poor state of toilets in government schools across Haryana. She said many schools either lacked proper toilet facilities or had unusable and unhygienic ones, posing a serious health risk to children.

“This is a critical issue that demands urgent attention,” she said. “Dirty and broken toilets can spread infections and are especially problematic for girl students.”