One dead as car rams into pole

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 28

A 25-year-old man died and two persons were injured as a car rammed into an electric pole on the Malerna road in Ballabgarh late yesterday night.

The deceased was identified as Nishant of Sector 65. He was travelling with his friends Bharat and Rupesh. The victims were pulled out from the vehicle before it caught fire. The car was completely gutted.

The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem. A probe has been launched.