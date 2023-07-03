One dead in mishap

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 2

A 29-year-old man was killed while three others sustained injuries when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck near Samanabahu village on National Highway-44 on Sunday morning, said the Butana police.

The deceased has been identified as Hanumant Upadhyay, a resident of Ayodhya in UP. Those injured are Bharat of Lucknow, Divyansh of Noida and Kasif of Ghaziadbad. They were discharged after undergoing treatment, said Sub Inspector Gurbachan Singh of the Butana police station.