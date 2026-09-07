One dies as drunken brawl turns bloody in Sirsa; brother arrested

An alleged drunken brawl between two brothers turned fatal in Sirsa’s Guru Nanak Nagri, with one of the brothers dying after being pushed to the ground by the other, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on the night of September 5. According to a complaint filed by the deceased’s sister, Devendra Kaur, her brother Hargovind Singh returned home after drinking alcohol and had an argument with his brother Hardeep Singh.

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The argument later turned into a fight on the street outside their house. During the scuffle, Hardeep allegedly pushed Hargovind, causing him to fall to the ground and suffer fatal injuries. On receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted Hargovind’s body to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The body was later handed over to the family.

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The police registered a case against Hardeep Singh, son of Inder Singh and a resident of Guru Nanak Nagri, on the complaint of the deceased’s sister. A team of the Sabzi Mandi police arrested Hardeep within 24 hours of the incident. City police station SHO Inspector Santosh Singh said, “The accused would soon be produced before a court. Further investigation is underway.”