One gets 20 yrs in jail for sodomising minor

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 7

A fast track court here on Thursday sentenced a Chandigarh resident to 20-years of rigorous imprisonment for sodomising a 10-year-old boy.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on the convict named Deepak. If the accused fails to pay the fine, he would have to further undergo one year of imprisonment.

On the complaint of the mother of the victim, a case has registered against Deepak under Sections 377, 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the City Police Station, Jagadhri, on August 5, 2021.

The complainant told the police that she, along with her 10-year-old son used to live with her widow mother in a colony of Jagadhri and they both used to work as domestic help in Jagadhri.

She further said Deepak of Chandigarh resided in their neighbour in a rented room.

“One day, I saw my son feeling difficulty in walking. I asked him about the problem, but he kept mum,” the complainant said in her police complaint. “He later revealed that he had gone to fly kite on the roof of his neighbour on July 21, 2021, where Deepak abused him sexually,” alleged the complainant.

#Yamunanagar