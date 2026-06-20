One held, 7 booked for illegal mining in Aravallis

Illegal mining has resurfaced in the ecologically sensitive Aravalli hills, prompting the Nuh police to register a case against seven persons and arrest one accused during a crackdown in the Tauru Sadar police station area.

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The police said the action followed specific inputs that residents of Chila village and nearby areas were allegedly extracting stones from the Aravalli hills using tractor-trolleys, in violation of Supreme Court orders that prohibit mining activities in the region.

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According to officials, a police patrol near Bhajlaka Adda received information about illegal mining in the hilly terrain of Chila village. Acting on the tip-off, the team conducted a raid in the foothills of the Aravallis and found three tractors being loaded with stones.

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When police moved to apprehend those involved, most of the suspects fled under the cover of darkness and took advantage of the rugged terrain. However, one tractor driver was detained at the spot and identified as Mujahid, son of Zuhru, a resident of Chila village.

The other accused escaped but were later identified as Asfaq, son of Janu; Mustafa, son of Hamid; Kala, son of Zuhru; Arshad alias Bahra, son of Mudeen; and Suka, son of Sirdar, all residents of Chila village. Another accused, Sahabu, son of Chatka, is a resident of Charonda village.

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The police recovered a tractor-trolley loaded with stones from the site. They also recovered equipment allegedly used to load and transport the illegally mined material.

Officials said the Mining Department had received repeated complaints about illegal extraction in the area. The latest case adds to a growing list of incidents that underline continuing pressure on the fragile Aravalli ecosystem despite repeated court orders and enforcement drives.

The police have booked all seven accused and launched a search to trace those who are absconding. The authorities said strict action would be taken against anyone found involved in illegal mining.

The crackdown comes amid renewed scrutiny of mining and environmental violations in the Aravalli range, one of north India’s most important ecological barriers and groundwater recharge zones.