One held for abduction

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 2

The Nuh police have rescued a seven-year-old girl within seven hours of abduction and nabbed the accused.

Taslim, a resident of Sarai Khatela village in Palwal, was arrested from Hinganpur village in the Punhana area.

The motorcycle used in the crime was also seized.

The girl was abducted on Wednesday evening around 4 pm. This is the second abduction in a week.

On May 27, a 10-year-old boy was kidnapped from Tauru while he was playing.