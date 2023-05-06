One held for bid to mow down cops

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 5

The police have arrested a person in connection with cases of illegal mining of river sand and attempt to run over policemen in various incidents that took place in February and March this year.

Two separate cases under provisions of the Mining Act and Section 307 of the IPC have been registered against the accused in this regard.

A senior cop said the accused, Karan, alias Kannu, of Tigaon village here, was nabbed by a team of the crime branch on Wednesday on the basis of inputs. He said the accused had been found to be involved in illegal mining of sand from the Yamuna in the district for the past over a year and was wanted in a case booked earlier this year. It was reported that Karan had managed to flee after his vehicle, carrying sand, was stopped by the police during checking in March this year near Tigaon. He had also attempted to run over cops by crashing his vehicle into the barricade.

While on a one-day police remand on Wednesday, the accused admitted to his involvement in several cases of illegal mining in the district, the cop added. He said he had been remanded to judicial custody after primary interrogation on Friday. The police also impounded three trucks and a JCB machine from him.