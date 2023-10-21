One held for cyber fraud in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 20

The Gurugram police yesterday arrested a key member of a gang of cybercriminals, who have been allegedly involved in over 60 cases of online frauds across India.

Initially, the accused allegedly used to ask people to like photos and videos on social media platforms like YouTube and Moz app to earn money and later encourage them to invest as well for greater returns.

Allegedly involved in 69 fraud cases As many as 69 complaints have been received from across India, including two from Gurugram. Money duped in all these cases, amounting to about Rs 73 lakh, was found deposited in the bank account of the arrested accused. —Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime)

According to information, a sum of around Rs 73 lakh had been deposited in the account of the arrested accused, who used to transfer the defrauded amount to his account.

According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar (28), resident of Mirzapur Kheri village in Sonepat district. A phone and two SIM cards were seized from his possession.

The accused, through a link on WhatsApp, lured a Gurugram resident to earn profit by completing the task of liking photos and videos on YouTube and Moz app. After taking the victim into his confidence, he duped the victim of Rs 10.20 lakh by urging him to invest a large sum.

An FIR was registered in this regard at the cybercrime police station (East) and a police team, led by Inspector Jasvir, later arrested the accused on Thursday.

ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said, “During interrogation, the accused revealed that in this particular case, he had transferred Rs 6.80 lakh that was defrauded from the victim to his bank account and got a commission of Rs 50,000.”

He said a total of 69 complaints have been received across India, including two complaints from Gurugram. “Money duped in all these cases, amounting to about Rs 73 lakh was found deposited in the bank account of the arrested accused,” he added.

