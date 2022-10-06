One held for extortion threat to social worker in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 5

The Kurukshetra police today arrested a man for sending an extortion message to Pargat Singh, a well-known name in the region for his service of fishing out dead bodies from canals and saving drowning people.

The accused has been identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Karnal. He was sent to judicial custody.

Navjot posed as a member of the Bambiha gang to extort money from Pargat.

ASP Karan Goel said: “Pargat received a message on October 2 from an unknown number, who claimed to be a member of the Bambiha gang, and demanded Rs 5 lakh from Pargat. The accused had also threatened to kill Pargat if the latter didn’t give the money in a month.”

The ASP said Navjot had used his cousin’s photo and name to demand money. “Navjot said he nursed animosity against his cousin Gurcharan Singh, who resides in Canada and had used his details to seek money,” he added.

CIA-I in-charge Malkit Singh said no name of Bambiha gang member had cropped up so far, adding that the case appeared to be of family dispute.

