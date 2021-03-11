One held for serving nicotine-laced hookah in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 3

Despite the ban on commercial sale of tobacco-laced hookah in bars, several bar owners continue to serve nicotine-laced hookahs.

During a raid at Prison Club in Sahara Mall on Monday late night, the police nabbed the bar owner for serving nicotine-laced hookah.

The arrested has been identified as Naresh Kumar, a resident of Bhaini Maharajpur in Rohtak. He was later released on bail.

The police have also seized one nicotine-laced hookah.

A case has been registered under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act at Sector 29 police station.