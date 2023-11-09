One held in cheating case

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 8

The special detective unit of the Kurukshetra police has arrested a man in connection with a cheating case, in which a man was duped of Rs 1.5 crore on the pretext of getting him the chairmanship of the Khadi Gram Udyog.

Police spokesman Naresh Sagwal today said, “In his complaint filed last year, Harbir Singh, a Shahabad resident, said his acquaintance, Roshan Sharma of Karnal, had offered to arrange the post of the chairmanship and tender of RO system.”

On November 3, the unit arrested Umesh Kumar in connection with the case. Sagwal said a five-day police remand was obtained for Umesh. During the remand, a car with a red beacon, used in this case, was recovered from the accused. Umesh was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday and efforts are on to arrest the remaining suspects, he added. — TNS

Man held on murder charge

Jhajjar: The police on Wednesday arrested a man, identified as Sanjeet, from Satnali town (Mahendragarh) on the charge of killing his sister-in-law at Dujana village four days ago.

