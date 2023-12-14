One held with heroin worth Rs 8 lakh in Nuh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 13

The Nuh police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 22.93 grams of heroin from his possession.

According to the police, Sub Inspector Mahender Singh of CIA, Tauru, was on patrol on Tuesday night near Salaka. A suspicious person riding on a motorcycle was stopped and searched by the sub inspector. During the search, a polythene bag containing heroin was recovered from his possession. The police claimed that the price of recovered heroin is around Rs 8 lakh in the international market.

“We have also seized his motorcycle. He was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody,” said Krishan Kumar, a spokesperson of Nuh police.

