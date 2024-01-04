One held with illegal weapon

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 3

A police team has arrested a person and seized an illegal country-made pistol (desi katta) and a cartridge from his possession.

Rajat Sharma, in charge of the Arjun Nagar police post in Jagadhri, said the accused was identified as Rohit Kumar of Salapur village in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act. He was today produced in a Jagadhri court that remanded him in judicial custody. The accused was arrested by a police team from near Matka Chowk in Jagadhri following a tip-off.

