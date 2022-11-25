One held with illegal weapons in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 24

The Palwal police arrested an illegal arms supplier on Wednesday night and recovered more than a dozen illegal weapons from his possession. An FIR has been registered against the accused at the Hodal police station. The accused was produced in a city court today, which sent him to a five-day police remand. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Pankaj, a native of Kathumar in Alwar district of Rajasthan who was currently living as a tenant in Kama.

The police said on Wednesday night when Inspector Jungsher Singh, in-charge CIA, Hodal, was on patrol when he received information about the illegal supplier. The police team put up a barricade near Rohta Patti where the accused was caught with a plastic bag. “We have recovered 11 country-made pistols, a country-made gun and live cartridges from his possession. The accused revealed that he was going to the Mewat area to supply the illegal arms, said Inspector Singh.