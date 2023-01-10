Haryana: One IAS, 5 HCS officers shifted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

The Haryana Government today transferred an IAS and five HCS officers with immediate effect.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Science and Technology Department, Ashok Khemka, has been transferred as the ACS, Archives Department.

Radaur Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) Manav Malik is now posted as Inquiry officer, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board.

Tourism Joint Director (Admin) Amit Kumar has been transferred as SDO (Civil), Radaur, while Estate Officer, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Kaithal and Kurukshetra, Mayank Bharadwaj, is now posted as City Magistrate, Rewari.

Rewari City Magistrate Devendra Sharma has been transferred as SDO (Civil), Kalayat. Badhra SDO Virender Singh has been given additional charge of CEO, Zila Parishad, Charkhi Dadri, and CEO, DRDA, Charkhi Dadri.