One IAS, 8 HCS officers shifted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

The state government today issued transfer and posting orders of one IAS and eight HCS officers with immediate effect.

Ravi Prakash Gupta, Controller and Secretary, Printing and Stationery Department, has been posted as the Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Among HCS officers, Suman Bhankhar, Estate Officer, HSVP, Gurugram-II, has been given the additional charge of Land Acquisition Officer, Gurugram.

Jaspal Singh, SDO (Civil), Bilaspur, has been given the additional charge of City Magistrate, Yamunanagar.

Ashok Kumar, City Magistrate, Yamunanagar, has been posted as SDO (Civil), Indri, in place of Dilbag Singh, who has been posted as Joint Director (Admn), Tourism.

Navdeep Singh, Managing Director Cooperative Sugar Mills, Panipat, has been posted as Joint Director (Admn) Social Justice and Empowerment Department, relieving Pooja Chanwaria.

Gulzar Malik, City Magistrate, Kaithal, has been posted as Estate Officer, HSVP, Panipat, and Land Acquisition Officer, Panipat, vide Pulkit Malhotra who has been posed as Estate Officer, HSVP, Karnal.

Devendra Sharma, SDO (Civil), Kalayat, has been given an additional charge of City Magistrate, Kaithal, in addition to his present duties vice Gulzar Malik.