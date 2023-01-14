One IAS, four HCS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 13

The Haryana Government today transferred an IAS and four HCS officers with immediate effect. The Director General, Archives, Ravi Prakash Gupta, has been transferred as Controller, Printing and Stationery, Haryana.

Among HCS officers, Satpal Sharma has now been transferred as Additional Director (Administration), Secondary Education, Satbir Singh is now posted as Additional Director, Secondary Education and Additional Director (Administration), Technical Education, Kanwar Singh is now OSD in the office of Commissioner, Ambala Division, and will also hold the charge of Administrator, MC, Ambala Sadar, Dinesh is Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Manesar.