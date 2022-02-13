One IAS, two HCS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 12

The Haryana Government has issued transfer orders of one IAS and two HCS officers.

Saket Kumar, Managing Director, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has been given additional charge of Director General, AYUSH.

Among the transferred HCS officers, Vinesh Kumar, Joint Director (Administration), AYUSH, has been posted as SDM, Ladwa. Aanchal Bhaskar, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Hisar and Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Hisar-1, has been posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Hisar and Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Agroha.