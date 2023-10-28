One killed after bike rams into divider

Gurugram, October 27
A 24-year-old Agra man was killed while his friend suffered critical injuries after their Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into a divider in the Sushant Lok area on Wednesday night.
The police said the accident took place near Apparel House on the road connecting Sector 56 to Huda City Centre Metro Station when the motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the divider. Both the riders were injured and rushed to a hospital, where one of them was declared dead, while another is still undergoing treatment.
The deceased has been identified as Aishwarya Raj Singh of Agra. DLF ACP Vikash Kaushik said, “Their families did not file a complaint, and we have registered a report at the Sushant Lok police station.”
